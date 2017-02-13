UPDATE 2-Bosses defend Peugeot-Opel deal under political fire
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source (Updates with details, comment, background)
Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva chairman: board has begun search for new CEO with extensive pharmaceutical experience
* Teva interim CEO says "committed" to 2017 EPS target range, will cut costs if needed to achieve it
* Teva interim CEO: Copaxone 40 mg competition in February would cut 2017 revenue by $1-$1.3 billion, EPS by $0.75-$0.95
* Teva says majority of U.S. generic launches expected only in second half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source (Updates with details, comment, background)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in the price of coal for steelmaking, but said weaker demand in recent weeks was eroding prices and sales.
* Sold wireless and extranet infrastructure services business known as TMX Atrium to Intercontinental Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: