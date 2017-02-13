Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva chairman: board has begun search for new CEO with extensive pharmaceutical experience

* Teva interim CEO says "committed" to 2017 EPS target range, will cut costs if needed to achieve it

* Teva interim CEO: Copaxone 40 mg competition in February would cut 2017 revenue by $1-$1.3 billion, EPS by $0.75-$0.95

* Teva says majority of U.S. generic launches expected only in second half of 2017