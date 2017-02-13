Feb 13 HCP Inc :

* Sees FY FFO per share in range of $1.88 to $1.94

* HCP announces results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Full year guidance for spp cash NOI growth of 2.5% - 3.5%

* Full year guidance for EPS of $1.32 - $1.38

* Qtrly EPS, FFO and FFO as adjusted per share, were $0.12, $0.35 and $0.59, respectively

* Sees full year FFO as adjusted per share of $1.89 - $1.95

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S