BRIEF-Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement
* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement
Feb 13 Zorlu Enerji
* 62 pct owned unit Zorlu Holding signs cooperation agreement with First Solar
* The contract is for exclusively distribution of PV modules in 26 countries
* As per the agreement Zorlu Holding and its units will be the sole distributors of First Solar modules for 5 years
* Files for secondary offering of about 2 million shares of its common stock - SEC Filing
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates, helped by higher political advertising and a rise in retransmission revenue.