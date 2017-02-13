Feb 13 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:

* Decided to – subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting – conduct a rights issue of up to 1,259,349 shares at an issue price of 42.00 Swedish crowns per share

* Fully subscribed rights issue provides Oncology Venture about 52.9 million Swedish crowns ($5.93 million) before issuing costs

* Subscription period runs from March 16 to March 30 , 2017

