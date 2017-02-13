BRIEF-Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016
* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Electricite De France Sa
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
* Operation to take place by end of Q1 depending on market conditions, regulatory approvals
* State has already committed to contributing 3 billion euros in capital hike
* BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale arrangers Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Reporting by John Irish)
* Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2