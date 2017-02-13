Feb 13 Electricite De France Sa

* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)

* Operation to take place by end of Q1 depending on market conditions, regulatory approvals

* State has already committed to contributing 3 billion euros in capital hike

* BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale arrangers Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Reporting by John Irish)