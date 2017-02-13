BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru
Feb 13 Computer Sciences Corp :
* On Feb 10 co entered into an Amended and Restated Intellectual Property Matters Agreement with CSRA Inc - SEC filing
* Amended Agreement amends and restates the Intellectual Property Matters Agreement dated as of Nov 27, 2015 between co and CSRA
* In addition, pursuant to Amended IPMA, CSRA paid company a onetime payment of $65 million
* As per Amended IPMA, co assigned certain intellectual property rights it had previously licensed to CSRA under original IPMA Source text: (bit.ly/2lJrYAl) Further company coverage:
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.