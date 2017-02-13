Feb 13 Computer Sciences Corp :

* On Feb 10 co entered into an Amended and Restated Intellectual Property Matters Agreement with CSRA Inc - SEC filing

* Amended Agreement amends and restates the Intellectual Property Matters Agreement dated as of Nov 27, 2015 between co and CSRA

* In addition, pursuant to Amended IPMA, CSRA paid company a onetime payment of $65 million

* As per Amended IPMA, co assigned certain intellectual property rights it had previously licensed to CSRA under original IPMA