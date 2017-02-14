Feb 14 Korbank SA:

* Said on Monday that its Q4 revenue was 3.3 million zlotys ($813,630) versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 30,925 zlotys versus loss of 373,166 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 4.0559 zlotys)