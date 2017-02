Feb 14 Bank Handlowy:

* Q4 prelim. consolidated net profit 130.3 million zlotys ($32.11 million), up 10.2 percent year on year

* FY 2016 prelim. net profit 601.6 million zlotys, 4 percent down year on year

* FY prelim. net interest income 1.00 billion zlotys versus 976.6 million zlotys year ago

* FY prelim. net fee and commission income 561.2 million zlotys, down 11.1 percent year on year

* In 2016 Bank Handlowy paid 69.3 million zlotys of bank tax