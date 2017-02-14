BRIEF-Jordan's Arab Electrical Industries FY loss widens
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
Feb 14 i3D SA:
* Said on Monday that its Q4 revenue was 970,190 zlotys ($238,681) versus 4.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating loss was 311,467 versus profit of 332,549 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 678,311 zlotys versus profit of 53,769 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 506,833 zlotys ($124,327) versus 540,524 zlotys a year ago
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster