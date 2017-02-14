BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
**Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 3.9 points lower
**DAX to open 1.73 points lower and France's CAC 40 0.4 point lower
**Tour operator TUI posts narrower loss
**Actelion posts 26 percent growth in full-year 2016 income
**M&A in focus as Stada in talks with buyers (Reporting by Helen Reid)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.