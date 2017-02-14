BRIEF-Jordan's Arab Electrical Industries FY loss widens
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
Feb 14 Neptis SA:
* Said on Monday that its Q4 revenue was 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 168,506 zlotys versus loss of 80,598 zlotys a year ago
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 506,833 zlotys ($124,327) versus 540,524 zlotys a year ago
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster