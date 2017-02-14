Feb 14 Cloud Technologies SA:

* Said on Monday that its Q4 revenue was 15.7 million zlotys ($3.87 million) versus 9.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 7.4 million zlotys versus 4.1 million zlotys a year ago

* The company sees growth in revenues and costs related to the purchase of the media, what may cause a temporary reduction in margins

