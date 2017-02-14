BRIEF-Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal
Feb 15 Hastor family's Cascade International Investment GmbH
Feb 14 Forever Entertainment SA:
* Said on Monday that it resolved to issue up to 2,100,000 series P shares via private offer at issue price 1.0 zloty ($0.2464) per share
* The proceeds from issue of series P shares will be allocated to finance company's participation in creation and publishing of "Fear Effect: Sedna" game
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.