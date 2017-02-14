Feb 14 Orsero SpA:

* Said on Monday that the merger through the incorporation of GF Group in Glenalta Food is effective

* As a result of the merger, Orsero is listed on AIM Italia as of Feb. 13

* As of Feb. 13, Orsero's share capital amounts to nominal 64.5 million euros ($68.52 million), consists of 13.6 million ordinary shares and 150,000 special shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)