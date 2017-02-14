Fitch Revises Outlook to Stable on Three Sri Lankan Financial Institutions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Sri Lanka-based Bank of Ceylon (BOC, B+/Stable), National Savings Bank (NSB, B+/Stable) and People's Leasing & Finance PLC (PLC, B/Stable) to Stable from Negative and affirmed their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). The rating action follows the 9 February 2017 Outlook revision on Sri Lanka's sovereign rating (B+/Stable) to Stable from Negative. Se