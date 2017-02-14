Feb 14 Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA:
* Said on Monday that it finalised an agreement with BF
Holding SpA and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti via its unit Cdp
Equity SpA for an industrial plan and the reorganization of the
group BF Holding/Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The agreement envisages a rights issue of 10.0 million
euros ($10.62 million) at the price of 2.4 euros per share
* BF Holding to issue a convertible bond for 50.0 million
euros reserved to Cdp Equity
* BF Holding to launch a stock and cash tender offer on the
whole share capital of Bonifiche Ferraresi
* Exchange ratio is set at 10 new shares of BF Holding and
1.05 euros for each tendered share
* The tender offer is subject to the condition that BF
Holding reaches more than 90 pct in the share capital of
Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The takeover bid is aimed at the delisting of Bonifiche
Ferraresi and following listing of BF Holding
* Bonifiche Ferraresi does not expect to distribute any
dividend on FY 2016
* If the tender offer is not successful, there is an
alternative plan of reorganization which envisages a merger
between BF Holding and Bonifiche Ferraresi
* The reorganization plan aims at the expansion of BF
Holding/Bonifiche Ferraresi to activities that can be integrated
with and complementary to agriculture, verticalization of
commodity chains and expansion of production to diversify
products
