ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit active; Huawei rallies
HONG KONG, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credits saw active trading on Wednesday as Huawei's well-received new issue continued to tighten in the secondary market.
Summary:
**Peugeot rallies on news of merger talks with Opel
**European stocks fall, earnings in focus
**Aryzta jumps after CEO, CFO announce resignations
**Kindred Group gains after Q4 report
**Credit Suisse shares also up after earnings
**Telcos firmer, traders cite renewed speculation of sector consolidation
**Rolls Royce posts record reported loss, shares slip (Reporting by Helen Reid)
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
PARIS, Feb 15 European bourse operator Euronext on Wednesday said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."