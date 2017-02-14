BRIEF-Bajaj Auto says co's all three plants BS-IV compliant from Jan. 2017
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
Feb 14 Russian Aquaculture:
* FY 2106 consolidated revenue according to unaudited management accounts of 2.47 billion roubles ($43.01 million), up 2.9 times versus year ago
* Net debt as at end of 2016 of 3.16 billion roubles, down 28 pct compared to end of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2kFBGCw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4219 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says ready to comply with EPCA's direction of neither selling nor registering any pre- BS IV vehicle from 1 st of April 2017.
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based dating site Zhenai.com, share trade remains suspended