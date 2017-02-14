BRIEF-Guangdong Biolight Meditech completes establishment of hospital with partner
* Says co completes establishment of hospital in Xiantao city with partner, and co owns 51.02 percent stake in it
Feb 14 MedicPen AB (publ):
* Signs distribution agreement with Automated Security Alert, Inc. in the United States
* Agreement with the Automated Security Alert includes distribution, service, marketing and sales activities of MedicPen's products throughout the United States
* Hy core radiology EBITDA expected to be $9.3 million before one-off restructuring costs, ahead of guidance of $7.9 million
Feb 15 Holy Stone Healthcare Co Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/DjaK51 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)