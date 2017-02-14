Feb 14 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Said on Monday it acquired a portfolio of sixteen properties after a public tender

* Said fifteen of the total proporties are retail assets and the one a land plot.

* Said the total price offered for the acquisition of the portfolio is 16.3 million euros ($17.24 million).

Source text: bit.ly/2lGpTbp

