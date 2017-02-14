BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Said on Monday it acquired a portfolio of sixteen properties after a public tender
* Said fifteen of the total proporties are retail assets and the one a land plot.
* Said the total price offered for the acquisition of the portfolio is 16.3 million euros ($17.24 million).
Source text: bit.ly/2lGpTbp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.