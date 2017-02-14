FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Computershare says HY net profit attributable to members up 78.2 pct
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 14, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Computershare says HY net profit attributable to members up 78.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Computershare Ltd

* Computershare says announced an interim dividend for current financial year of au 17 cents per share

* Computershare ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities up 7.0% to $999.124 million

* Hy net profit for the period attributable to members up 78.2% to $150.2 million

* Interim dividend AU 17 cents per security

* Expected that remaining goodwill of $17.6 million associated with voucher services will be written off over coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

