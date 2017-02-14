BRIEF-Computershare says HY net profit attributable to members up 78.2 pct

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Computershare Ltd
* Computershare ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities up 7.0% to $999.124 million
* Hy net profit for the period attributable to members up 78.2% to $150.2 million
* Interim dividend AU 17 cents per security
* Expected that remaining goodwill of $17.6 million associated with voucher services will be written off over coming years