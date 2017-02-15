FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q4 income per share $0.53
February 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q4 income per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2

* Huntsman announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; delivers a record $686 million of free cash flow

* Q4 revenue $2.395 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25 billion

* Expect to spend approximately $400 million annually on capital expenditures in 2017

* Qtrly diluted income per share was $0.53

* Qtrly adjusted diluted income per share was $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

