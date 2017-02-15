FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q4 loss per share $0.09
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q4 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Cincinnati Bell reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $285 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $295 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Identifying opportunities to further reduce costs associated with legacy copper network

* Quarter-end total internet subscribers now exceed 300,000, increasing 15,800 compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.