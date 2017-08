Feb 15 (Reuters) - Terrafina

* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016

* this new loan has a fixed rate of 4.75% and a 10-year maturity

* refinancing externally advised by pgim real estate investment, a management businesses of prudential financial inc