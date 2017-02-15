BRIEF-Marathon Oil reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Q4 total company production averaged 396,000 net boed, including Libya

* Marathon oil reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q4 loss per share $1.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly E&P production averaged 341,000 net boed, excluding libya, in line with q3 when adjusted for divestitures

* Qtrly Oklahoma Resource basins' production up 10% sequentially and more than 60% over year-ago quarter

* Qtrly North America E&P production costs reduced 2% sequentially and down more than 30% from year-ago quarter

* Q4 2016 results included $1.3 billion non-cash valuation allowance against U.S. Net deferred tax assets as of dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: