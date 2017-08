Feb 16 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* Says in the last six months of 2016 it was awarded contracts worth more than 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) in satellite services for the maritime sector

* The company's goal is to finish 2017 by offering connectivity in 44 ships, which would raise turnover of the satellite division to 28.9 million euros

