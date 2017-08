Feb 16(Reuters) - GxP German Properties AG:

* Said on Wednesday Chairman of Supervisory Board Rainer Schorr, has informed the company today that he resigns from his position on the Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with immediate effect

* The company said it will take the necessary measures to nominate a suitable candidate via a judicial appointment shortly

