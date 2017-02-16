FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energica signs investment agreement with Atlas and ACM
February 16, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Energica signs investment agreement with Atlas and ACM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed an investment agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities (Atlas) and Atlas Capital Markets (ACM)

* Investment agreement envisages the issue of a convertible bond with warrants for 4 million euros ($4.25 million)

* Bond to be issued at 100 pct of its nominal value with a 1 pct coupon

* Energica to issue 10 warrants in favour of Atlas for the subscription of 281,690 Energica shares at 4.26 euros per share for the total value of 1.2 million euros

* Warrants can be exercized in the five years after the bond issue

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

