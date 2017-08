Feb 16 (Reuters) - Banco BPI SA:

* Said on Wednesday it has received a notice from Santoro Finance - Prestacao de Servicos SA, stating that Santoro has sold its whole 18.576 percent stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank for 1.134 euros ($1.20) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2lmc4y0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)