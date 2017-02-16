FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Flow Traders free float increases to circa 71.3 percent
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Flow Traders free float increases to circa 71.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

February 16 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV:

* Flow Traders’ free float increases to approximately 71.3 percent as major shareholders place approximately 5.9 million shares with institutional investors

* Co's major shareholders Summit Partners, Avalon Holding B.V. (“Avalon”) and Javak Investments B.V. (“Javak”) have placed approximately 5.9 million Flow Traders shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Shares placed represent approximately 12.65 percent of Flow Traders' issued share capital

* As a result of the transaction, Summit Partners ceases to be a party to the relationship agreement that was entered into by and between Flow Traders, Summit Partners, Javak and Avalon in connection with Flow Traders' IPO

* This agreement include a right for Summit Partners to designate a supervisory board member for appointment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

