BRIEF-Lexibook Q3 2016/2017 revenue down by 33.5 percent to 14.3 million euros

February 16(Reuters) - Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA:

* Announced on Wednesday revenue decreased by 33.5 percent in Q3 2016/2017 to 14.3 million euros ($15.20 million) versus 21.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 2016/2017 activity to be similar to Q4 2015/2016

* Over FY 2016/2017, operating income expected to be impacted by a level of activity lower than Co's expectations

* Expects a stong rebound in FY 2017/2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)