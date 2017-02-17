FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-SmarTone Telecommunications HY net profit was HK$393 mln, down 2 pct YOY (Feb 16)
February 16, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SmarTone Telecommunications HY net profit was HK$393 mln, down 2 pct YOY (Feb 16)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say profit fell 2 pct, not rose) SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd

* HY net profit was HK$393 million, representing a year-on-year decline of 2 pct and unchanged half-on-half

* HY group service revenue at HK$2.674 billion

* HY group service revenue declined 4 pct over same period last year

* Interim dividend of HK$0.27 per share, same as interim dividend in FY16

* Barring unforeseen circumstances, to keep absolute full-year FY17 dividend per share unchanged from full-year FY16 dividend

* Company expects pressure on profitability in second half of FY17

* Macroeconomic environment is increasingly challenging and mobile industry in Hong Kong remains intensely competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

