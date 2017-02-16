FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Inc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.11
February 16, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Inc reports qtrly earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc :

* Cenovus delivers strong operational performance in 2016

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.39

* Qtrly total oil production 219,551 bbls/d versus 199,556 bbls/d

* Qtrly natural gas production 379 mmcf/d versus 424 mmcf/d

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Company plans to resume investment in its phase G expansion at Christina Lake in 2017

* First oil from phase G at Christina Lake is expected in second half of 2019

* Michael A. Grandin is retiring as chair of Cenovus's board

* Patrick D. Daniel will succeed Grandin as chair of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

