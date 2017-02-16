FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Infineon says sees limited effect of Brexit on business
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Infineon says sees limited effect of Brexit on business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Infineon

* Ceo says sees extreme low probability that wolfpseed deal will succeed

* C ceo says in talks with cfius about wolfspeed deal, can not give further details

* Ceo says does not see immediate effect of tax plans of trump administration

* Cfo says will appeal eu cartel decision at european court

* Board member says it is not likely it can save wolfspeed deal with remedies

* Management board member says will continue to participate in chip sector consolidation

* Management board member says sees limited effect of brexit Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

