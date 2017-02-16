BRIEF-Infineon says sees limited effect of Brexit on business

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Infineon
* Ceo says sees extreme low probability that wolfpseed deal will succeed
* C ceo says in talks with cfius about wolfspeed deal, can not give further details
* Ceo says does not see immediate effect of tax plans of trump administration
* Cfo says will appeal eu cartel decision at european court
* Board member says it is not likely it can save wolfspeed deal with remedies
* Management board member says will continue to participate in chip sector consolidation
* Management board member says sees limited effect of brexit Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)