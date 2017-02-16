FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PG&E Corp reports Qtrly GAAP net income of $1.36 per share
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PG&E Corp reports Qtrly GAAP net income of $1.36 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* PG&E Corp reports q4 operating earnings per share $1.33

* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* PG&E Corp says qtrly GAAP net income $1.36 per share

* PG&E Corp says adjusting 2017 guidance for projected GAAP earnings to the range of $3.48 to $3.77 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ktvIc4 Further company coverage:

