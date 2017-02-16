FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Senzime to carry out rights issue, taking steps toward listing at Nasdaq First North
February 16, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Senzime to carry out rights issue, taking steps toward listing at Nasdaq First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ):

* Board proposes that an EGM resolves on rights issue of about 24.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.75 million) before issue costs

* Proceeds will be used to enable the commercialization of Senzimes products and strengthen its financial position

* New shares are issued at a price of 5.40 crowns per share

* Subscription period in the rights issue takes place between March 14 and March 28, 2017

* Concurrently Senzime is planning a listing at Nasdaq First North during H1 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2lOV3gW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8883 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

