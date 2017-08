Feb 16 (Reuters) - Medfield Diagnostics AB:

* European Patent Office, EPO, has announced Medfield Diagnostics that it intends to approve (so-called intent to grant) Medfield Diagnostics patent application for microwave tomography, "System and method relating to examination of an object", with application number EP20070748164

Source text: bit.ly/2lWsytB

