FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Aegon Q4 underlying earnings up 27 pct at 554 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 17, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Aegon Q4 underlying earnings up 27 pct at 554 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add source link.)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Aegon NV:

* Q4 sales 2.73 billion euros ($2.91 billion) versus 2.89 billion euros year ago

* Q4 underlying earnings up to 554 million euros

* Final 2016 dividend per share of 0.13 euros

* Q4 underlying earnings before tax 554 million euros versus 435 million euros year ago

* Q4 net income 470 million euros versus 430 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 return on equity was 10.5 percent versus 7.7 percent year ago

* In Q4 solvency II ratio increases to an estimated 159 pct driven by favorable spread movements and higher interest rates

* Q4 new life sales amount to 240 million euros

* In Q4 gross deposits of 23 billion euros; net outflows of 3.5 billion euros driven by outflows from Chinese money market funds and anticipated lapses on mercer block

* Sees doubling the expense savings to be achieved from USD 150 million to USD 300 million by 2018 in Americas

* With the planned operational performance improvements in the Americas, Aegon reaffirmed the company’s target of a group return on equity of 10 pct by 2018

* Target will be supported by a group-wide expense savings program of 350 million euros by 2018 and by returning 2.1 billion euros of capital to shareholders in the period 2016 to 2018 Source text: aegon.me/2kZdSwh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.