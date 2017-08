Feb 17(Reuters) - SPOBAG AG:

* Announced on Thursday preliminary unaudited figures for FY 2015

* Said FY 2015 gross profit fell from 29.2 thousand euros ($31,138.88)in the previous year to a loss of 540.3 thousand euros

* Said FY 2015 net loss of 527.9 thousand euros (previous year: net profit of 29.2 thousand euros)

