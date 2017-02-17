FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Intersport Polska FY 2016 prelim. net loss widens to 8.6 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Intersport Polska SA:

* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 prelim. Revenue was 205.2 million zlotys ($50.77 million) versus 214.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 prelim. net loss was 8.6 million zlotys versus loss of 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Lower revenue as a result of a 19.6 pct decrease in revenue from sale of goods under its own brands

* Financial results went down also due to obtaining a lower margin on sales by 4.5 million zlotys year on year

* In 2016 the company has closed three unprofitable stores and expects it will have a positive impact on its 2017 financial result

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

