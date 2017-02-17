FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telesia admitted to listing on AIM Italia, to start trading as of Feb. 20
February 17, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Telesia admitted to listing on AIM Italia, to start trading as of Feb. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Telesia SpA IPO-TLSA.MI:

* Said on Thursday that Telesia, a company operating in the sector of digital media and technology, was admitted to listing on AIM Italia

* To start trading on Feb. 20

* In the placement, 399,450 shares were subscribed, of which 250,000 shares come from a capital increase and 149,450 shares come from the sale by shareholder Class Editori

* Free float to be 22.8 pct, the remaining stake is owned by Class Editori

* Price per share was set at 10.0 euros per share for a foreseen capitalization of 17.5 million euros ($18.66 million)

* The countervalue of the placement is 4.0 million euros

* As a result of the placement, the share capital of Telesia amounts to 1.75 million euros, corresponding to 1.75 million shares

* EnVent Capital Markets acted as global coordinator and nomad, Ambromobiliare as financial advisor, Nctm as legal consultant and Pedersoli Studio Legale as legal consultant of the global coordinator

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

