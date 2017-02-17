BRIEF-Nanosonics says first half sales of $36.1 million, up 33% on prior half
Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half
Feb 17 Spago Nanomedical AB (publ):
* Collective data from recently completed toxicity studies show that the product candidate SN132D can be given safely at doses that widely exceeds the expected clinical dose


* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral