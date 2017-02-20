REFILE-BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson shareholders approve split plan

(Refiles to correct source.)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* Said on Saturday that its extraordinary shareholder meeting authorised the management to split Esotiq & Henderson SA through the transfer of the part of the company's assets to EMG SA (EMG) as it was previously agreed and in the shortest possible period of time

* In the opinion of the shareholders, the split will enable to start the procedure of listing EMG on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange before the end of the split process

* The company announced the split plan on Oct. 3 (nL5N1C91T1)

