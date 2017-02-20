FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson shareholders approve split plan
February 20, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Esotiq & Henderson shareholders approve split plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct source.)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* Said on Saturday that its extraordinary shareholder meeting authorised the management to split Esotiq & Henderson SA through the transfer of the part of the company's assets to EMG SA (EMG) as it was previously agreed and in the shortest possible period of time

* In the opinion of the shareholders, the split will enable to start the procedure of listing EMG on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange before the end of the split process

* The company announced the split plan on Oct. 3 (nL5N1C91T1)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

