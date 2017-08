Feb 20(Reuters) - Spobag AG:

* Said on Sunday H1 2016 net loss 0.12 million euros vs loss of 0.07 million euros year ago

* Q3 loss from ordinary activities amounted to 0.13 million euros (previous year: loss of 0.44 million euros)

