6 months ago
BRIEF-Marvipol unit signs credit agreement with mBank SA
February 20, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marvipol unit signs credit agreement with mBank SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA:

* Reported on Friday that its unit PDC Industrial Center 60 Sp. z o.o. and PG Europe S.a r.l. signed credit agreement with mBank SA

* The construction credit of up to 26.8 million euros ($28.46 million) represents 75 pct of the total cost of the project

* The investment credit of up to 29.0 million euros represents 70 pct of the market value of the property

* The tax credit amounts to up to 20.0 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0725 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

