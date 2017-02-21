FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals to raise capital by up to 9.6 mln zlotys
February 21, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Indygotech Minerals to raise capital by up to 9.6 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indygotech Minerals SA:

* Said on Monday its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) resolved to increase its capital by up to 9.6 million zlotys ($2.35 million) via issue of up to 19.1 million series K shares

* Issue price of series K shares is 0.5 zloty per share

* Series K to be issued with preemptive rights of the existing shareholders

* EGM agreed also to revoke its resolution from Aug. 9, 2016 concerning another issue of shares, the K series, with preemptive rights

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0789 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

