6 months ago
BRIEF-T-Bull to issue shares and move to main market of WSE
#Software
February 21, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-T-Bull to issue shares and move to main market of WSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - T-Bull SA:

* Said on Monday that its shareholders will decide at the March 21 meeting on public issue of up to 100,000 series F shares

* The proceeds from public offer of series F shares to be used to expand the scale of operations of the company, increase employment and enrich portfolio of produced games

* The company plans to offer also 214,000 series B and 90,000 series E shares via public offer

* The shareholders will also vote on moving the company's trading to the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) from NewConnect market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

