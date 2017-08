Feb 22 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* Said on Tuesday it signed a license agreement with Discovery Licensing Inc till December 31, 2019

* According to the agreement the company to get a license to use Discovery Licensing's trademarks, music and other assets

* Playway and Discovery Licensing expect long-term partnership leading to further licensing agreements

