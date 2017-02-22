FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Cefour: transfers production from Åhus to Götene, to cut jobs
February 22, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Cefour: transfers production from Åhus to Götene, to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add "which" in last bullet point)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ):

* Said on Tuesday, decided to implement a program to improve production efficiency and reduce costs

* As first step, plant in Åhus will be closed as of July 1, 2017 and all production will be moved to plant in Götene

* Estimates the annual cost savings of about 4 million Swedish crowns ($445,538) with full effect from 2018

* Reduction of staff in Åhus, which is the consequence, is communicated and union negotiations are underway

Source text: bit.ly/2kHVNUO

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9779 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

