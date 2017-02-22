FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Orbis may invest 150-170 mln zlotys in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Orbis SA:

* Orbis SA plans to invest 150-170 million zlotys ($36.65 million- $41.53 million) in the construction of new hotels and upgrading the existing ones in 2017 - Dominik Soltysik, a member of management board said on Wednesday

* In 2016 Orbis invested in total about 301 million zlotych, including 124 million zlotys spent on buying back hotels

* Earlier on, the company reported a 14 pct increase in FY 2016 net profit Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0930 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

